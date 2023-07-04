The city government in Paris said Monday it was “not worried” about knock-on effects from almost a week of riots on next year’s Olympic Games.

France has witnessed several nights of violence in Paris suburbs and across the country since a policeman shot and killed a teenager during a traffic stop last week.

Although he acknowledged being “concerned about the situation” in France, Emmanuel Gregoire, deputy to Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo, said he had “no concerns about the impact” on the Olympics.