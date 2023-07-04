Miu Hirano outlasted reigning world champion Sun Yingsha of China 4-3 in the women’s singles final of the Contender Zagreb table tennis tournament in Croatia on Sunday.
Hirano won 4-11, 11-9, 6-11, 11-7, 7-11, 14-12, 11-6. Sun has been at the top of the world rankings since July 2022 and won the women’s singles at the world championships in South Africa in May.
Sun had defeated Hirano in all four of their previous meetings, according to the International Table Tennis Federation.
