    A June agreement between the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to form a new for-profit entity wiped out dueling lawsuits between the two circuits.

  • Washington

AFP-Jiji – PGA Tour officials Jimmy Dunne and Ron Price will speak before a U.S. Senate hearing into the PGA merger deal with Saudi backers of LIV Golf, lawmakers said on Monday.

U.S. Senate Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations chairman Richard Blumenthal, a Democrat from Connecticut, and Republican ranking member Ron Johnson announced the details in a joint statement.

Testimony had been sought from LIV chief executive Greg Norman and Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF) governor Yasir al-Rumayyan but neither will appear at the July 11 hearing.

