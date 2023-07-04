PGA Tour officials Jimmy Dunne and Ron Price will speak before a U.S. Senate hearing into the PGA merger deal with Saudi backers of LIV Golf, lawmakers said on Monday.

U.S. Senate Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations chairman Richard Blumenthal, a Democrat from Connecticut, and Republican ranking member Ron Johnson announced the details in a joint statement.

Testimony had been sought from LIV chief executive Greg Norman and Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF) governor Yasir al-Rumayyan but neither will appear at the July 11 hearing.