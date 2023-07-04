  • Post-race penalties at the Australian Grand Prix on Sunday saw McLaren driver Lando Norris rise from fifth to fourth place. | AFP-JIJI
Woking, England – Formula One will make sure the track limits chaos of Sunday’s Austrian Grand Prix never happens again, McLaren boss Zak Brown said on Monday.

The results of the race were revised five hours after the finish following a flurry of penalties dealt to nearly half the field of 20 drivers for going entirely beyond the white lines at the edge of the asphalt.

McLaren’s Lando Norris was a major beneficiary, moving up from fifth to fourth, but Brown said the situation at Spielberg’s Red Bull Ring should never have happened.

