Max Verstappen’s dominance was on full display at Sunday’s Austrian Grand Prix, with his fifth win in a row for Red Bull from pole and with the fastest lap, but the white lines painted around the track provided as big a talking point.

The most technological of sports struggled to keep up as the world’s top drivers, including Mercedes’ seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton, repeatedly strayed off the strip of asphalt.

“Track limits” are simple words in the lexicon of motor racing: Drivers must keep all four wheels within the lines or, if repeat offenders, face the consequences.