London – Nick Kyrgios, last year’s Wimbledon runner-up, has pulled out of the tournament with a wrist injury, the Australian said on Sunday before the start of the Grand Slam on Monday.
“I’m really sad to say that I have to withdraw from Wimbledon this year,” the 28-year-old wrote on Instagram.
“I tried my hardest to be ready after my surgery and to be able to step on the Wimbledon courts again.
Unable to view this article?
This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.
Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.
If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see this FAQ.
We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.
In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.