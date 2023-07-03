Nick Kyrgios, last year’s Wimbledon runner-up, has pulled out of the tournament with a wrist injury, the Australian said on Sunday before the start of the Grand Slam on Monday.

“I’m really sad to say that I have to withdraw from Wimbledon this year,” the 28-year-old wrote on Instagram.

“I tried my hardest to be ready after my surgery and to be able to step on the Wimbledon courts again.