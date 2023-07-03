  • Marinos' Anderson Lopes celebrates after scoring his second goal in his team's win over Bellmare on Sunday. | KYODO
Yokohama – Anderson Lopes scored a goal in each half to help Yokohama F Marinos tighten its grip on first place with a dominant 4-1 victory over struggling Shonan Bellmare in the J. League top flight Sunday.

The defending champion logged its sixth straight win to move up to 42 points, four points clear of second-place Nagoya Grampus, while Lopes took his J1-best tally to 15 goals with his sixth brace of the season.

Last-place Shonan, meanwhile, extended its losing streak to four games and remains without a win in its past 13 outings.

