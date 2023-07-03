Victor Lafay gave his Cofidis team its first Tour de France stage win in 15 years when he claimed Stage 2, putting years of scandals and near misses behind the French outfit on Sunday.

The Frenchman, who showed great form in the opening stage on Saturday, powered away with 1 kilometer to go and did not look back with a reduced bunch breathing down his neck.

Cofidis had not won a stage on the Tour since Sylvain Chavanel in 2008, four years after the team was engulfed in a doping scandal and a year after it pulled out of the race when Italian Cristian Moreni failed a drug test.