Los Angeles Angels two-way star Shohei Ohtani was named to the American League pitching staff as the full rosters for MLB’s All-Star game were released on Sunday.

A combined 23 pitchers and reserves were named to the American and National League teams that will meet in Seattle on July 11. They were determined by “player ballots” and the commissioner’s office. Fans selected the starting position players in an earlier vote.

Managers for each team will announce the starting pitchers on the eve of the game.