Bilbao, Spain – Adam Yates of Team UAE won the opening stage of the Tour de France in Bilbao, Spain, on Saturday, outsprinting his twin brother Simon Yates of Jayco.
The British twins had broken free at the top of the final climb and it soon became clear there was little will from those behind to chase over the final couple of kilometers.
Two-time Tour winner Tadej Pogacar, also of UAE, came in third, 12 seconds adrift at the end of the 182-km circuit starting and ending in the Basque city.
