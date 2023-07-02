A new professional women’s ice hockey league will launch in January 2024, bringing together the world’s best players in a unified league, it was announced on Friday.
News of the league ends a long-running divide between the Professional Women’s Hockey Players Association (PWHPA) and the seven-team Premier Hockey Federation (PHF).
The league will be supported financially by Mark Walter, co-owner of Major League Baseball’s Los Angeles Dodgers, and his wife Kemba, while former tennis great Billie Jean King will be among the board members.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.