    The newly announced professional women's ice hockey league will be a boost for U.S. and Canadian players who had previously played in one of two dueling North American organizations. | USA TODAY / VIA REUTERS

A new professional women’s ice hockey league will launch in January 2024, bringing together the world’s best players in a unified league, it was announced on Friday.

News of the league ends a long-running divide between the Professional Women’s Hockey Players Association (PWHPA) and the seven-team Premier Hockey Federation (PHF).

The league will be supported financially by Mark Walter, co-owner of Major League Baseball’s Los Angeles Dodgers, and his wife Kemba, while former tennis great Billie Jean King will be among the board members.

