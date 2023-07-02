A new professional women’s ice hockey league will launch in January 2024, bringing together the world’s best players in a unified league, it was announced on Friday.

News of the league ends a long-running divide between the Professional Women’s Hockey Players Association (PWHPA) and the seven-team Premier Hockey Federation (PHF).

The league will be supported financially by Mark Walter, co-owner of Major League Baseball’s Los Angeles Dodgers, and his wife Kemba, while former tennis great Billie Jean King will be among the board members.