Alan Baldwin – Double world champion Max Verstappen ran away with an Austrian Grand Prix sprint race in a Red Bull one-two on Saturday to increase his Formula One lead over Mexican teammate Sergio Perez to 70 points.
Verstappen took the checkered flag a hefty 21.048 seconds clear of Perez on a drying track at Spielberg’s Red Bull Ring, with Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz finishing third in the 24-lap, 100-kilometer standalone race.
The two Red Bulls had started on the front row, with pole-sitter Verstappen forced onto the slippery grass in wet conditions by his teammate out of Turn 1 as the Mexican briefly took the lead.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.