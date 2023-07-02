Double world champion Max Verstappen ran away with an Austrian Grand Prix sprint race in a Red Bull one-two on Saturday to increase his Formula One lead over Mexican teammate Sergio Perez to 70 points.

Verstappen took the checkered flag a hefty 21.048 seconds clear of Perez on a drying track at Spielberg’s Red Bull Ring, with Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz finishing third in the 24-lap, 100-kilometer standalone race.

The two Red Bulls had started on the front row, with pole-sitter Verstappen forced onto the slippery grass in wet conditions by his teammate out of Turn 1 as the Mexican briefly took the lead.