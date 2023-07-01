A seemingly invincible Novak Djokovic, playing some of the best tennis of his career at age 36, heads to Wimbledon seeking to tighten his stranglehold on the men’s game and its next generation by winning a record-extending 24th Grand Slam crown.

The Serbian scaled the summit by claiming his 23rd Grand Slam title at the French Open earlier this month, holding off younger rivals including the ailing Carlos Alcaraz in the semifinals and Casper Ruud in the title clash.

Djokovic, who broke a tie with the injured Rafael Nadal for the most Grand Slam victories by a male player, has won 11 of the 13 major finals he has reached since turning 30 and is in no mood to slow down on the biggest stage in the sport.