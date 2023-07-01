MotoGP is looking to introduce concessions to help Honda and Yamaha so the Japanese manufacturers can become competitive again, according to Carlos Ezpeleta, chief sporting officer of commercial rights holders Dorna Sports.

Honda and Yamaha have had terrible seasons in 2023, with only one podium finish each in the first eight rounds to occupy the bottom two places in the constructors’ standings.

Italian manufacturer Ducati has dominated in 2023 and has been on the top step of the podium in seven of the eight races, while Red Bull KTM and Aprilia have also shown consistency and leapfrogged Honda and Yamaha.