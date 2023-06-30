Shohei Ohtani hit his major league-leading 29th home run of the season in the Los Angeles Angels’ 9-7 loss to the Chicago White Sox on Thursday, his 14th in June and a single-month franchise record.

Ohtani’s two-run blast to left-center came with two outs in the ninth inning off Kendall Graveman and cut the lead to two before Brandon Drury struck out for the final out at Angel Stadium.

The homer broke Ohtani’s own record of 13, set in June 2021, which he shared with a number of others, according to MLB.com.