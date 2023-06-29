Prized NBA top draft pick Victor Wembanyama’s first appearance in a San Antonio Spurs uniform could come in Las Vegas, after the team announced Wednesday that he won’t travel to Summer League games in Sacramento, California.

In a brief statement outlining media availabilities for Summer League games, the Spurs said the French prodigy would join the team in Las Vegas, where it is scheduled to play the Charlotte Hornets on July 7 and the Portland Trail Blazers on July 9.

That raises the prospect of Wembanyama matching up against No. 2 overall draft pick Brandon Miller of the Hornets and Portland’s Scoot Henderson, the third pick in the draft.