Orix Buffaloes rookie Shumpeita Yamashita overcame some early trouble to go seven innings and rode some big offense, including an unlikely home run, as the Pacific League leaders won 10-0 over the Lotte Marines on Wednesday.

Yamashita pitched out of a one-out bases-loaded first-inning pickle at Kyocera Dome Osaka before settling down, and earned the win after the middle of the Buffaloes’ order went off.

“I didn’t pitch well, but the offense picked me up,” Yamashita (7-1) said.