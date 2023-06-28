Renault-owned Alpine believes Hollywood actor Ryan Reynolds has the Midas touch to help get the team back to the top in Formula One.

“Deadpool” star Reynolds was announced on Monday, along with Wrexham soccer club co-owner Rob McElhenney, in a group of investors taking a 24% equity stake in the former world champions.

Even if the investment is led by Otro Capital and RedBird Capital Partners, Reynolds’ involvement through his Maximum Effort Investments created an immediate buzz.