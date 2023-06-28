Shohei Ohtani hit two home runs, struck out 10 while allowing one run in 6⅓ innings and lifted the Los Angeles Angels to a 4-2 victory over the Chicago White Sox on Tuesday night in Anaheim, California.

Ohtani also singled to go 3-for-3 with two RBIs, two runs and a walk in four plate appearances. He took a shutout into the seventh inning, but the White Sox put runners on first and second with one out, prompting a visit from pitching coach Matt Wise.

Moments later, Angels manager Phil Nevin and a trainer also went to the mound, and Ohtani was removed from the game with a cracked fingernail. Angels reliever Jacob Webb gave up an RBI single to Gavin Sheets, cutting the Angels’ lead to 2-1 — the run charged to Ohtani.