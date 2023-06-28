Tomoya Mori hit a walk-off solo home run to give the Orix Buffaloes a 2-1 win Tuesday over the Chiba Lotte Marines after a great pitching duel between World Baseball Classic teammates Hiroya Miyagi and Roki Sasaki.

Mori drove a 2-0 fastball from Marines closer Naoya Masuda (2-1) into the seats in right-center leading off the bottom of the ninth inning at Kyocera Dome Osaka. The Buffaloes moved into the Pacific League lead with their fourth walk-off victory of the season.

The power-hitting catcher’s 12th homer came minutes after the Marines’ Koki Yamaguchi tied the game at 1 with a two-out RBI single off Yoshihisa Hirano (1-1), who blew the save but earned the win.