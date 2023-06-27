London – Pristine grass courts and trademark white kits — Wimbledon starts a week early for 256 players battling it out in the qualifying tournament in southwest London.
The men’s event, including a clutch of veterans and young hopefuls, got under way in breezy, sunny conditions in Roehampton on Monday.
A total of 128 players are chasing 16 slots in the main draw at the All England Club, hoping to join 104 men who have qualified via their ranking, and eight wild cards.
