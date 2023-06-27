Wrexham soccer club owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney are part of a group that purchased a 24% stake in Formula One racing team Alpine Racing on Monday.

The deal, estimated at $218.1 million, was announced by Alpine’s parent company, Renault.

Reynolds, an actor best known for his “Deadpool” movies, and McElhenney are part of the group that also includes Otro Capital and RedBird Capital Partners. Reynolds and McElhenney — along with fellow actor Michael B. Jordan — own Maximum Effort Investments.