Victor Wembanyama has reversed course, deciding not to play for France in this summer’s FIBA World Cup so he can focus on training for his upcoming rookie season in the NBA and the 2024 Summer Olympics.

Wembanyama, last week’s No. 1 pick by the San Antonio Spurs in the NBA draft, announced his decision in an interview with the French newspaper L’Equipe.

“It would not be realistic in terms of development and not prudent in terms of health,” Wembanyama told the newspaper. “I hope people will understand. It’s frustrating for me, too. The France team is still central for me. I want to win as many titles as possible with the team. But I think it’s a necessary sacrifice.”