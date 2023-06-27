Japan’s star forward Rui Hachimura is skipping the upcoming men’s basketball World Cup to focus on the next NBA season, the Japan Basketball Association said Tuesday.

The 25-year-old, who finished his most recent season in the United States with the Los Angeles Lakers after being traded from the Washington Wizards, was expected to play a key role for the co-host during the Aug. 25 to Sept. 10 tournament, which is also being staged in the Philippines and Indonesia.

“I’m really sorry to have brought such news for all the fans who were looking forward to the World Cup,” Hachimura said in a JBA statement.