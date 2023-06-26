London – Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta believes the Gunners have to use the transfer market to get stronger if they are to topple Manchester City as Premier League champions next season.
Arteta’s men were in first place for much of last season, but faltered down the stretch after suffering injuries to key players.
City went on to seal its fourth Premier League title in five years and complete the treble by winning the FA Cup and Champions League.
