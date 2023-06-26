New York – Yin Ruoning produced a flawless final round with four birdies to win the Women’s PGA Championship at Baltusrol Golf Club on Sunday and claim her first major title.
Yin, who started the day three strokes back, pumped her fist as she drained a birdie putt on the 18th hole to card a 4-under 67.
Yuka Saso (66) finished one stroke back in second after a bogey on the par-3 16th undermined a final round that was otherwise free from blemishes.
