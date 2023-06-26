Liz Akama won a Paris Olympic qualifying street skateboarding event for the first time Sunday, while Sora Shirai finished second in the men’s category.

Having finished fourth in the previous two qualifiers, the 14-year-old Akama rose to the top in Rome by scoring 263.90 points. She was awarded 90.07 in her fifth and final best-trick attempt to move above Chloe Covell of Australia.

“I’ve never managed to get onto the podium so I’m really happy,” Akama said after landing a trick that she had not practiced once at the venue. “I feel I got a bit closer to the Olympics.”