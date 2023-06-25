  • Kazuto Ioka (left) attacks Joshua Franco during their WBA super flyweight championship bout at Ota City General Gymnasium on Saturday. | KYODO
Kazuto Ioka claimed the WBA super flyweight title via unanimous decision Saturday over Joshua Franco of the United States in their rematch.

The bout at Tokyo’s Ota City General Gymnasium came after the World Boxing Association stripped Franco of his super flyweight belt for failing to make weight a day earlier. A Franco win or a draw would have left the title vacant.

Two judges scored the bout 116-112, while the other scored it 115-113.

