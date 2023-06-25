The Asian Boxing Confederation said it aims to withdraw from the embattled International Boxing Association (IBA) after the global governing body was stripped of its Olympic recognition for failing to meet a set of reforms.

The Asian group’s board of directors met in Bangkok on Thursday and Friday after the International Olympic Committee (IOC) expelled the IBA over a failure to complete reforms on governance, finance and ethical issues.

The board recommended an extraordinary congress to amend its constitution and allow it to join a federation recognized by the IOC, president Pichai Chunhavajira wrote in a letter on Friday to the body’s 43 member nations.