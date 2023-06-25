Victor Wembanyama’s whirlwind ride as the NBA’s most anticipated No. 1 draft pick since LeBron James has landed him right where he needs to be, the French phenomenon said Saturday in San Antonio.

The towering 19-year-old, hailed as a transformative talent thanks to the skills he packs in his 224-centimeter frame, was eagerly looking ahead to developing his game under the guidance of coaching great Gregg Popovich, with Spurs legends including Tim Duncan, David Robinson and Manu Ginobili to call on for advice.

His rock-star style welcome from fans at San Antonio’s airport on Friday was followed by an eye-opening dinner with Duncan, Robinson and Ginobili.