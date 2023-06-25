  • Angels designated hitter Shohei Ohtani earned his 60th RBI of the season against the Rockies in Denver on Saturday. | USA TODAY / VIA REUTERS
  • Kyodo

Denver – Shohei Ohtani looked like an underachiever Saturday, producing just one RBI single while his Los Angeles Angels teammates set a franchise record for runs scored in a 25-1 victory over the Colorado Rockies.

The Angels broke the game at Coors Field open in a 13-run third inning. Mike Trout, Brandon Drury and Matt Thaiss homered on three consecutive pitches to open the third and make it 5-0. Ohtani, who went 1-for-7, singled in a run and scored in the inning.

Ohtani failed to add to his MLB-leading home run total of 25, but did move into a three-way tie for the MLB RBI lead with 60.

