Katsuki Azuma threw a five-hitter for the Yokohama DeNA BayStars’ second straight complete-game victory, 2-0 over the Central League-leading Hanshin Tigers on Saturday.

A day after Shota Imanaga went the distance in the series opener for DeNA at Yokohama Stadium, Azuma (7-2) followed suit as the second-place BayStars moved to within a half-game of the CL lead.

Azuma struck out nine without a walk to outduel fellow lefty Masashi Ito (2-2), who took the loss despite seven solid innings.