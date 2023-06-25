  • Katsuki Azuma (left) struck out nine batters in his complete-game victory over the Tigers in Yokohama on Saturday. | KYODO
    Katsuki Azuma (left) struck out nine batters in his complete-game victory over the Tigers in Yokohama on Saturday. | KYODO

  • Kyodo

Yokohama – Katsuki Azuma threw a five-hitter for the Yokohama DeNA BayStars’ second straight complete-game victory, 2-0 over the Central League-leading Hanshin Tigers on Saturday.

A day after Shota Imanaga went the distance in the series opener for DeNA at Yokohama Stadium, Azuma (7-2) followed suit as the second-place BayStars moved to within a half-game of the CL lead.

Azuma struck out nine without a walk to outduel fellow lefty Masashi Ito (2-2), who took the loss despite seven solid innings.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW