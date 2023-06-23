London – Koji Miyoshi is joining Birmingham from Royal Antwerp in Belgium, the English second-tier Championship side said Thursday.
The 26-year-old, who has five caps for Japan and played in the Tokyo Olympics in 2021, will join Birmingham on a two-year deal on July 1 after scoring 10 goals in 92 games over four seasons at Antwerp.
“It all happened very fast, the club called me and I came here straight away. I’m so grateful and excited to be here,” he said on Birmingham’s official website.
