The World Boxing Association stripped Joshua Franco of his super flyweight belt Friday after the American failed to make weight on the eve of his championship defense against Kazuto Ioka.

While challenger Ioka weighed in successfully at 52 kilograms, Franco came in too heavy and lost his belt in line with WBA regulations. Franco will have another weigh-in on Saturday to make a limit set at 130 pounds (58.9 kg).

The Japanese Boxing Commission said Ioka will become the new division champion with a win Saturday at Tokyo’s Ota City General Gymnasium, while a draw or a win for Franco will see the championship remain vacant.

