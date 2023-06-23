Victor Wembanyama was selected first overall by the San Antonio Spurs in the NBA Draft in New York on Thursday, making the player seen as a once-in-a-generation talent the highest-drafted French player in league history.

The 19-year-old “Wemby” comes into the league with buzz that has not been seen since LeBron James, the league’s all-time leading scorer, was drafted out of high school 20 years ago.

Wembanyama shed tears of joy after NBA Commissioner Adam Silver called his name at Barclays Center.