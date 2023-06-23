Victor Wembanyama was selected first overall by the San Antonio Spurs in the NBA Draft in New York on Thursday, making the player seen as a once-in-a-generation talent the highest-drafted French player in league history.
The 19-year-old “Wemby” comes into the league with buzz that has not been seen since LeBron James, the league’s all-time leading scorer, was drafted out of high school 20 years ago.
Wembanyama shed tears of joy after NBA Commissioner Adam Silver called his name at Barclays Center.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.