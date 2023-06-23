  • Chris Paul was traded to the Warriors according to media reports on Thursday. | USA TODAY / VIA REUTERS
    Chris Paul was traded to the Warriors according to media reports on Thursday. | USA TODAY / VIA REUTERS

  • AFP-JIJI

Veteran guard Chris Paul is headed from the Washington Wizards to the Golden State Warriors in exchange for guard Jordan Poole, media reports said before the NBA draft on Thursday.

The Wizards, who acquired Paul from the Phoenix Suns in exchange for three-time All-Star Bradley Beal on Sunday, will receive Poole, Ryan Rollins and two future draft picks, San Jose Mercury News reported.

Paul, a 12-time All-Star and a five-time assists leader, has never won an NBA.

