  • Kazuto Ioka (left) fights Joshua Franco in December 2022. | KYODO
The Japan Boxing Commission revealed late Wednesday that boxer Kazuto Ioka’s urine sample, taken on Dec. 31, showed traces of cannabis.

The announcement comes three days before Ioka’s rematch against WBA super flyweight champion Joshua Franco of the United States. Their title fight in Tokyo will go ahead as scheduled because the amount of cannabis found was below the World Anti-Doping Agency’s detection limit.

“Ioka hasn’t taken or used any banned substance,” his Shisei Gym said in a statement. “We’ll prove his innocence. We wonder why they needed to announce that at this time.”

