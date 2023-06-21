For trailblazer Billie Jean King, her leading role in the foundation of the Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) half a century ago ranks above the many successes she enjoyed on court as a standout moment in her life.

King, 79, was the leader of nine players — the “Original Nine” — who formed the Virginia Slims Circuit in 1970 and three years later she spearheaded the formation of the WTA, which became the first truly global professional sports tour for women.

Following a meeting of around 60 fellow players at a packed conference room in London’s Gloucester Hotel on June 21, 1973, King emerged as the president of the new organization and began her push for equal prize money for women at the Grand Slams.