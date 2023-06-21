  • The Court of Arbitration for Sport has upheld the IOC's decision to strip the International Boxing Association of recognition. | REUTERS
Lausanne, Switzerland – The International Boxing Association (IBA) has failed to reverse the stripping of its recognition by the International Olympic Committee (IOC), with the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) on Tuesday rejecting its urgent appeal.

The CAS decision comes after the IOC decided two weeks ago to strip the IBA of its recognition as the official international body for the sport over its failure to meet reform criteria.

On Tuesday the IOC Executive Board also objected to comments made by IBA leadership at a regional meeting in Brazil.

