Japan coach Futoshi Ikeda believes the potential Women’s World Cup TV blackout could hurt the long-term development of the women’s game in the country.

Japan, whose Nadeshiko team won the World Cup in 2011 and reached the final in 2015, is the last major country where broadcasters have yet to strike a deal with FIFA a month out from the tournament in Australia and New Zealand.

“For women’s soccer to develop in the future in Japan, it’s important we have many people watching and supporting us,” Ikeda said. “I think it’s important that the tournament is broadcast and I really hope everyone will be able to watch.