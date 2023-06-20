New Zealand refused to appear for the second half of a friendly against Qatar in Austria on Monday after New Zealand said a Qatari player called All Whites defender Michael Boxall a racial epithet.

It was one of two such incidents in Austria on Monday, with Ireland’s football association saying its under-21 team had abandoned a match against Kuwait’s Olympic side after a Kuwaiti player used racist language toward an Irish substitute.

“A Qatari player used a racial slur towards All Whites defender Michael Boxall after a confrontation between the two players. The racial slur was heard by several New Zealand players, including Boxall,” New Zealand Football (NZF), the country’s governing soccer body, said in a statement.