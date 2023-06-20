Japan fly-half Lee Seung-sin said Monday he wants to blaze a trail for his country’s ethnic Korean population by playing at this year’s Rugby World Cup.

Lee was born in Japan and is one of roughly 300,000 ethnic Koreans, a group that has long suffered discrimination in areas such as employment and social welfare, living in the country.

Lee made his debut for the Brave Blossoms as a 21-year-old against Uruguay in June last year, and started both home tests against France the following month.