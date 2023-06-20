Chiba – Japan fly-half Lee Seung-sin said Monday he wants to blaze a trail for his country’s ethnic Korean population by playing at this year’s Rugby World Cup.
Lee was born in Japan and is one of roughly 300,000 ethnic Koreans, a group that has long suffered discrimination in areas such as employment and social welfare, living in the country.
Lee made his debut for the Brave Blossoms as a 21-year-old against Uruguay in June last year, and started both home tests against France the following month.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.