Esports has long been derided as “not a real sport.” But now, an Olympic-organized event is being dismissed by competitive gamers as not real esports.

Many longtime backers of big-money digital contests, which are edging their way towards elite-level recognition, are puzzled by the choice of games at the inaugural Olympics Esports Week that kicks off in Singapore on Thursday.

Instead of well-established gaming titles, it will feature 10 simulated sports, among them archery, baseball, chess and taekwondo.