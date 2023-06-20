Singapore – Esports has long been derided as “not a real sport.” But now, an Olympic-organized event is being dismissed by competitive gamers as not real esports.
Many longtime backers of big-money digital contests, which are edging their way towards elite-level recognition, are puzzled by the choice of games at the inaugural Olympics Esports Week that kicks off in Singapore on Thursday.
Instead of well-established gaming titles, it will feature 10 simulated sports, among them archery, baseball, chess and taekwondo.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.