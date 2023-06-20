World Boxing Association super flyweight champion Joshua Franco exuded confidence Tuesday ahead of his rematch with Japan’s Kazuto Ioka, saying he was in better shape than when the pair last met.

Their previous bout, a super fly unification match at Tokyo’s Ota City General Gymnasium on New Year’s Eve, was a 12-round draw, leaving Franco in possession of his WBA belt and Ioka still holding the World Boxing Organization title.

Only Franco’s WBA crown will be on the line in Saturday’s rematch at the same venue, with Ioka rejecting a mandatory title defense against compatriot Junto Nakatani and vacating his belt in order to take another shot at the 27-year-old American.