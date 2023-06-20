Red Bull boss Christian Horner recognized after Sunday’s landmark Canadian Grand Prix that his runaway Formula One leaders could win every race this season.

He tempered it with the usual “taking one race at a time” talk, but with the team winning all eight races so far this season — and nine in a row when last year’s Abu Dhabi finale is included — there was no point pretending otherwise.

“Can we? Yes. Will we? Who knows, because there are so many variables in this game,” Horner told Sky Sports after Max Verstappen took his 41st career win, equalling Ayrton Senna’s tally, and the team’s milestone 100th.