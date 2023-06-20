Victor Wembanyama signed autographs for well-wishers after getting off a flight from France on Monday ahead of his expected selection with the top pick in Thursday’s NBA Draft.

The 224-centimeter teen prodigy is expected to be selected by the San Antonio Spurs with the top pick in the annual allocation of talent, to be conducted in New York.

Supporters, some clad in Spurs jerseys, greeted the 19-year-old Frenchman after his plane landed in New Jersey, handing him basketballs and jerseys and collectibles to autograph, which he did with a smile.