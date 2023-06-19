  • Emma Raducanu won the U.S. Open as an 18-year-old qualifier in 2019. | USA TODAY / VIA REUTERS
    Emma Raducanu won the U.S. Open as an 18-year-old qualifier in 2019. | USA TODAY / VIA REUTERS

  • AFP-JIJI

London – Injured tennis star Emma Raducanu has said she sometimes wishes her shock 2021 U.S. Open victory never happened, as she has struggled to meet the physical and mental demands placed upon her.

The Canadian-born British player was only 18 when she stormed to an incredible Grand Slam title without dropping a set as a qualifier at the U.S. Open in New York.

Raducanu, however, has failed to hit those heights again as injuries and a series of coaching changes have taken their toll over the past two years.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW