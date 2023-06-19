Injured tennis star Emma Raducanu has said she sometimes wishes her shock 2021 U.S. Open victory never happened, as she has struggled to meet the physical and mental demands placed upon her.

The Canadian-born British player was only 18 when she stormed to an incredible Grand Slam title without dropping a set as a qualifier at the U.S. Open in New York.

Raducanu, however, has failed to hit those heights again as injuries and a series of coaching changes have taken their toll over the past two years.