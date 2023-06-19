Wyndham Clark held his nerve to card an even-par 70 on Sunday to win the 123rd U.S. Open, capturing his first major title and denying four-time major winner Rory McIlroy his first in nine years.

Clark, whose best finish in six previous major starts was a tie for 75th, shrugged off two late bogeys, closing with a pair of confident pars to seal the victory with a 10-under par total of 270 at Los Angeles Country Club.

That was good enough for a one-shot win over McIlroy, who also closed with a 70. World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler also carded an even par final round to finish third at 7-under.