Kansas City, Missouri – Shohei Ohtani hit his major league-leading 24th home run to lead the Los Angeles Angels to a series-clinching 5-2 victory over the Kansas City Royals on Sunday.

Ohtani’s two-run blast to right-center at Kauffman Stadium gave the Angels a 3-2 lead and was followed by Mike Trout’s 15th homer on the next pitch in the fifth inning, both off veteran right-hander Zack Greinke (1-7).

The two-way star and 2021 American League MVP connected on a 3-2 curveball for his sixth home run in seven games.

