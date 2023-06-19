The Yomiuri Giants were in a good position to win NPB’s interleague title for the first time since 2014 before a sixth-inning error and ensuing two-run home run spoiled it all at Tokyo Dome on Sunday afternoon.

Even after that door slammed shut — courtesy of a 2-1 loss against the Tohoku Rakuten Golden Eagles — the Kyojin are confident their overall performance during the 18-game interleague slate was enough to keep their foot in the door in the Central League pennant race.

The Giants suffered through a series of starts and stops early in the season, with some key players in slumps and others missing due to injuries. Yomiuri exited interleague play on Sunday looking like a team that has found its rhythm and is ready to push the first-place Hanshin Tigers and second-place DeNA BayStars when league play resumes on Friday.